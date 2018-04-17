Community calendar: week of April 18

Historic Yellow House Garden Sale and Home Tour May 26

The annual Historic Yellow House Garden Sale and Home Tour is May 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sale and tour includes garden decor, local art work, baked goods, canned goods, vintage finds, homemade granola and more. There will also be a cinnamon roll fundraiser for the Williams Fire Department. The home is located at 6th St. and Grant Ave.

Family Freedom Festival April 22

The Auxiliary and Post of Matthew James Broehm VFW Post 12128 invites everyone to our the first ever Family Freedom Festival April 22 at Cataract Park. The festival will takes place from 1-3 p.m. Information, handouts and free hot dogs will be available. Come see what the VFW can do for you and what they are doing for the community.

Williams Monthly Star Party April 20

Members of the Coconino Astronomical Society, in conjunction with the city of Williams, will host a Star Party from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., April 20 at Glassburn Park, in the natural area west of Rod’s Steakhouse parking lot. Several large telescopes will be on hand to view the moon, planets and other celestial objects.

Identity through Photography Project

This unique photography exhibit is ongoing at The Gallery in Williams through the end of April. It features eighth grade students from Williams Middle School, who participated in the project as an exploration of self and community through photography. Photos are now on display at The Gallery in Williams, 145 W. Route 66, and many of them are for sale with all proceeds going directly to the students. Please come and support Williams’ students and take a look at their beautiful work.

Lions Club Community Birthday calendar ready for printing

The Williams Lions Club is preparing to send the 2018-2019 Community Birthday Calendar to the printer. More information about questions, additions, corrections or deletions to the 51st issue of this Williams tradition is available by contacting your favorite Lions Club member or calendar chair Denis Kirkley at (928) 814-2166.



New customers are also welcome to have their family’s birthdays and anniversaries listed. Calendars will be sold for $10 each and will be available in June.

Little League Opening Day April 28

Williams Little League is celebrating opening day April 28 with an 8 a.m. pancake breakfast followed by games at 1 p.m. Team pictures are from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Coconino County Sheriff Jim Driscoll will speak at 11 a.m. and Angelina Howe will sing the National Anthem. Smokey Bear will throw out the first pitch.

Williams Youth Football

Registration is now open for Williams Youth Bengals and Tigers football.

Chainmaille workshop April 21

Williams Alliance for the Arts is holding a beginning chainmaille workshop April 21, from 10 a.m. - noon at the WAA office, 117 W. Route 66, #190 in the Canyon Vista Building. Instructor Christine Lynch, metal jewelry artist at The Gallery in Williams, will guide participants through making a beautiful Copper Byzantine Weave bracelet with gemstone bead and clasp (finished value $40-$50). All materials will be provided. The workshop costs $50 per student (adults over 18) and will include light refreshments. Space is limited. More information and to RSVP is available at (928) 351-7665

Williams Seed Exchange

Gardeners interested in meeting other local gardeners and exchanging seeds can meet at the Family Harvest Church April 21 at 9 a.m.

Folklorico dance

Armando Padilla is hosting folklorico dance classes every Tuesday and Thursday of the month from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Williams Rodeo Barn.

Cinco De Mayo Fiesta May 5

Williams Rotary Club is hosting a Cinco De Mayo Fiesta May 5 at South Rims Wine & Beer Garage, 514 Route 66 in Williams. All proceeds will benefit the Williams Kinder Camp. Tickets cost $25 pre-sale and $30 at the door. The evening will include a 50/50 raffle, pinatas, salsa competition, Folklorico dancers, prize raffle, photo booth, Mexican hat race, La Loteria and more. Alcoholic beverages will be for sale.

Rec Center movie nights

The Rec Center hosts a movie night every Wednesday at 6 p.m.