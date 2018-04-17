Business beat: Lucy’s Too with Danny B’s Fish and Chips opens in downtown Williams

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Offering a variety of options to visitors, including beer battered, jumping, leaping frog legs, to bacon wrapped jalapeno poppers, Lucy’s Too with Danny B’s Fish and Chips has just opened and is the perfect setting for casual dining or late night munchies.

On April 21, Lucy’s Too will celebrate a grand opening with live music and a special menu to highlight their mouthwatering menu, but the location is already welcoming guests through its doors.

Located behind the Sultana Bar in downtown Williams, Lucy’s Too offers a walk-in dining option with seating and also serves customers at the bar.

Hours: 2-8 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and 2-11 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Starting May 1: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m Tuesday through Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Location: 106 South 3rd Street

Kim Beasley, owner of Lucy’s Too, said she is excited to open a restaurant in Williams. This is her third restaurant. Her other restaurants — Lucy’s Bar & Grill and Danny B’s Fish & Chips are located in Chino Valley.

“We have excellent burgers, I mean we have people come from everywhere for our burgers,” Beasley said. “It’s a neighborhood bar, people from here (Williams) go there, people from Ash Fork and Seligman. So I know tons of people from around here. I know Teresa, the owner of the Sultana.”

Last month, Lucy’s Bar & Grill came in second place for the best burger in northern Arizona competition put on by KAFF Radio.

“We beat the Brewery here and some places in Flagstaff. We were in the final four and we went up against Twin Arrows — they beat us,” Beasley said. “Our burgers are awesome.”

Beasley's second location, Danny B’s Fish & Chips, opened in June 2017 in honor of her son, who passed away four years ago. Danny B’s has a seafood based menu offering those famous frog legs and lobster mac and cheese options, which are now available in Williams.

Beasley combined menus from Lucy’s Bar & Grill and Danny B’s for the menu at Lucy’s Too in Williams.

Beasley’s said one of her favorite items is The Dude burger.

“The Dude has onion rings, cheddar cheese, bacon and our homemade barbeque sauce,” she said. “All of our sauces are homemade, all of our chili is homemade. We have excellent clam chowder and that is all homemade with fresh herbs and bacon and real burger.”

If you flip the menu there are multiple seafood options from Danny B’s menu.

“Our fish is awesome. We serve basa and we serve cod. They’re half a piece of fish each. The shrimp are jumbo — red artisan and we serve a lot of crispy, beer battered leaping, jumping frog legs,” she said. “Then we have oysters on the half shell and the big item we sell is the grilled lobster or shrimp mac and cheese.”

Lucy's Too is offering catering and take-out is available. More information is available by calling (928) 635-6753.

