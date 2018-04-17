From the bench: Justice Court finds conflict training valuable

Conflict……Although we can’t always avoid it, we can learn how to better manage it.



I was fortunate to attend truly innovative training recently, as part of a plan to develop a new training program for the courts of Coconino County and Arizona. Working with the Arizona Supreme Court education services, I attended Vistelar International’s Verbal Defense and Influence (VDI) Instructor Certification class. This class was a train-the-trainer certification for teaching verbal conflict management, non-escalation, de-escalation, and crisis intervention skills. It is our hope to provide this much-needed training to the judiciary, as well as court staff, for conflict resolution in the courts.



To roll out this training, we hosted a local class and invited city of Williams and court staff to attend. We are hopeful the training will provide skills to staff who find themselves having to address verbal conflict while performing their duties. We have expanded the training to provide verbal defense and Influence classes for court personal across Coconino County. I will also be providing this training in a special break-out session at the state judicial conference in June, to help judges in their dealings with mentally ill litigants. We are thankful to be able to provide this type of training since it has not previously been offered to judges or court staff in Arizona. More information can be obtained at www.vistelar.com.

We are honored to announce that will be hosting the annual National Judges Association conference in Williams during May, 2018. This conference will bring in judges from all over the country to participate in top-notch training by several nationally recognized court leaders, including the vice chief justice of the Arizona Supreme Court. The conference week will also provide for ample opportunities for visiting judges to participate in several events planned in the community and surrounding area, including dinners at several fine restaurants in Williams, and a guided tour to the Grand Canyon.



We are pleased that with the support of the city of Williams we are collaborating with city staff to coordinate community service projects around Williams. With court ordered community restitution generating hundreds of hours annually, we are thankful for the help of city staff to identify and coordinate those community improvement projects with the courts.



Speaking of the City, we want to thank Horacio Ortiz and the entire street department crew for doing such an exceptional job surfacing the court overflow parking area with recycled asphalt millings. With occasional jury trials and other high-volume court days, having that parking available in all weather conditions will continue to improve access to the courthouse and customer service.

