Arizona teachers call strike vote despite raise plan

Arizona teachers who have pushed for big raises and an increase in school funding say Gov. Doug Ducey’s teacher raise proposal falls short and they’re moving to take a strike vote.
The leaders of the grassroots group Arizona Educators United posted a video on Facebook April 15 night saying three days of voting begins April 17.
The Republican governor proposed on April 12 a 9 percent teacher pay raise this year and 10 percent more by 2020, on top of 1 percent they are getting this year.
But he didn’t address teachers’ other demands, which include raises for support staff, a return to pre-Great Recession school funding levels and no more tax cuts until school spending reached the national average.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.