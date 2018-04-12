Warnings issued for hazardous weather conditions in Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Hazardous weather conditions are expected across much of Arizona today.
A high wind warning for sustained winds up to 45 mph (72 kph) and gusts up to 65 mph (105 kph) was issued for much of eastern Arizona and a dust storm warning was issued for parts of northeastern Arizona, including Kayenta, Chinle and Page.
The dust storm warning says visibilities will drop to be low a quarter-mile.
A red flag warning of conditions of elevated fire risks has been issued across the state.
