Williams 911: week of April 11

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers took delayed report of theft at local hotel of medication;

• Officers took report of private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, verbal altercation parties separated;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Amtrak station, passenger removed from train;

• Officers responded to female with bat at preschool park on Sherman, subject removed from area, mental health situation;

• Officers responded to Edison reference RUOK participant not answering phone, found elderly; female on floor, she was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center;

• Officers responded to an alarm at KC highlights;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers dealt with child custody issue on Route 66;

• Officers took in found property on Boyd;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Safeway;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Ninth Street;

• Officers responded to verbal argument on Franklin, parties separated;

• Officers responded to male causing issues at local hotel, subject trespassed;

• Officers took report of theft from vehicle at local hotel;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grant Avenue;

• Officers took report of adult protective service on Seventh Street;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to female with knife threatening on Fifth Street, female arrested for disorderly conduct;

• Officers responded to juveniles trespassing and intoxicated on Taber, two male arrested for minor consumption and possession, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Second Street and Route 66;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Fifth Street and Railroad Avenue;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Sherman, female trespassed from area;

• Officers arrested a male for failure to register as sex offender, felony warrant, possession of narcotics and aggravated assault on Sixth Street;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, mental health issued subject transported to Flagstaff Medical Center;

• Officers responded to subject causing problems at Love’s Travel Stop, transient removed from area;

• Officers took in found property on Route 66;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Sheridan, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Railroad Avenue, subject found to be in possession of meth and syringes, arrested for possession of dangerous drugs and paraphernalia;

• Officers responded to domestic on Lewis, male arrested for assault per domestic violence;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Humboldt;

• Officers responded to burglary on First Street, juvenile suspect identified and case held till his 18 in a month;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Airport Road, subjects verbally arguing only, self-separated;

• Officers took report of theft from vehicle in front of Rec Center;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Seventh Steet;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Rodeo Road, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers took delayed report of an assault on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Seventh Street;

• Officers arrested a male for possession of marijuana on Seventh Street;

• Officers responded to verbal disagreement on Lewis, one of the subjects left the area;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Rodeo Road;

• Officers issued 7 citations and gave out 24 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.