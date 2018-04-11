Lane closure on I-17 south of Cordes Junction begins April 12

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for a lane closure on southbound Interstate 17 south of Cordes Junction between milepost 261 and milepost 260 for guardrail repair.

Guardrail repair work is scheduled to occur from 7 p.m. April 12, through 12:01 a.m. April 13. Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane while repair work is underway.

Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except when driving.

Information provided by ADOT