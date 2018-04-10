Williams and Grand Canyon area under red flag warning April 11-12

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. -- The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a red flag warning for most of northern Arizona, including the Williams and Grand Canyon areas. Wednesday and Thursday are expected to bring strong winds in excess of 20 mph. Because of these winds and relative low humidity in the area, any fires are likely to spread rapidly.
The red flag warning is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. April 11 and noon to 7 p.m. April 12.
During a red flag warning, the following activities are prohibited by the U.S. Forest Service:
- Building a campfire or using a camp stove in both developed and undeveloped campgrounds;
- Smoking;
- Operating an internal combustion engine and
- Welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame.
Additionally, motorists are reminded to secure any chains attached to their vehicles to prevent sparks from starting fires along the roadway.
More like this story
- National Weather Service Issues Red Flag Warning for northern Arizona
- National Weather Service issues red flag warning in effect until 8 p.m. tonight
- Red Flag warning in effect through Friday
- Updated July 3 - Evacuations lifted for Goodwin Fire
- Fire restrictions begin today on Williams and Tusayan Ranger Districts of Kaibab forest
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.