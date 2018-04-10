Moonset Pit to remain closed through 2018 for renovations

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Moonset Pit, which provides a location for the disposal of natural forest debris to nearby communities, will undergo an expansion project later this month.

According to Kaibab National Forest, the purpose of the project is to open up space within the pit, which will allow for separation between the cinder operations and the woody debris piles, ultimately providing for a much safer environment for all users. It will also provide for a larger capacity which in turn will accommodate more users for the popular site in the future.

The work will involve a Forest Service contractor who will clear timber from an additional five acres adjacent to the existing area. Once the timber has been safely removed, Coconino County Public Works will continue with the surface expansion, creating a larger, safer area between the personal use cinder materials and the debris pit used for public disposal of natural woody materials.

Because of the hazardous nature of the site undergoing construction, the entire pit will remain closed for public use for the remainder of the year to ensure public safety, according to Kaibab National Forest.

Kaibab National Forest and Coconino County officials hope to complete the entire project by spring of 2019 and expect the Moonset Pit to be fully operational and open for both uses by the summer of 2019.

In the interim, alternative locations have been designated to provide residents options to access personal use cinders and provide a location for dumping of herbaceous materials from cleanup of private properties.

The W-Triangle Cinder Pit just north of Spring Valley will be available to residents for personal use cinder collection. Personal mineral material permits are available at the William Ranger District office at 742 S. Clover Road during regular business hours Monday through Friday.

The alternative green waste disposal site will be at the old dump site off Buggy Wheel Road on Forest Road 900 north of Pittman Valley off Forest Road 74. Scheduled days and hours of operation at this temporary location will be made available by early next week. Access will only be permitted during hours of operation.

The Forest Service encourages residents to take advantage of these services in order to make their private property more defensible against the threat of wildland fire. No garbage, household trash, building materials, lumber or other items will be allowed. Materials should not be bagged.

The success of this community provision is largely attributed to the volunteers of the Parks Area Connection and Sherwood Forest Fire District who staff the pits. This annual service is also supported by the Kaibab National Forest and the Rural Communities Fuels Management Partnership.

More information about the Moonset Pit expansion project is available from Deirdre McLaughlin at damclaughlin@fs.fed.us or (928) 635-5662.

Information provided by the Kaibab National Forest