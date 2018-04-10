Letter: WAAG celebrates another successful vaccination clinic for Williams' pets

Thank you everyone!

The lovely spring weather helped to make a successful Williams Animal Action Group Rabies Vaccination Clinic. WAAG must have the very best volunteers in town. Forms were filled out quickly, animals watched and held for owners and the few brown or yellow accidents cleaned up promptly.

Dr. Baker, even with her healing broken leg, skillfully vaccinated — only two dogs cried. Wow!

City personnel signed up for lots of local licenses and Williams Feed and Pet Co. helped many families get their pets’ distemper combo shots. This convenience is wonderful.

Thank you to all the caring pet owners who brought their loving companion animals to the clinic. It was really fun to see them all.

Thank you to our local sponsors — the city of Williams, Bankers Real Estate and Williams Grand Canyon News. A special thanks to the Williams Parks and Recreation Department for all the recent work done to upgrade and beautify the Rodeo Barn. It is more accessible and looks terrific inside.

We saw the biggest cat anyone had ever seen. And almost all the Chihuahuas were sweet and loving. What is the world has come over them?

Thank you again for all the help to make this WAAG Rabies Vaccination Clinic a success. And a big appreciative bow for filling up the donation cans.

Enjoy the spring,

Kali Kaliche, Cathy Grumbine and Tom Carter