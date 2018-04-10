Letter: Renaissance Park will be a worthwhile project

Good day all. I wanted to pass on how happy I am that the Grand Canyon Renaissance Park is designed to be an impressive addition to the community. I have known Mark Worden for many years and worked with him on Renaissance Fairs (Renaissance In The Pines), dinner shows and also have presented a Medieval Fantasy Wedding at the Sultana Theater in which my wife and I renewed our vows. I have attended the Arizona Renaissance Fair in Apache Junction almost yearly for a very long time.

I serve on the Grand Canyon Renaissance Park Advisory Board and assist Mark with concept development, features and programming. There will be amazing entertainment of many facets, with a dose of history for all ages, families and backgrounds. Much thought and preparation has been done to bring the Grand Canyon Renaissance Experience to life. Like any worthwhile project, we have worked long and diligently to bring a sensational entertainment facility and income to Williams. Also the park will be a place for conferences, meetings or concerts to be held.

I am proud to be associated with this project and many of you will too. There will be opportunities coming with the project for employment, volunteering, vending and just plain fun and merriment for all. I grew up in a military family and moved frequently, but I’ve lived in and loved Williams for nearly 30 years, the longest I’ve ever been in one community. I look forward to the amazing future ahead of us. Thank you. Huzzah!

Mark Worden can provide more information if you are interested at (928) 635-2394.

Carl Bilharz,

Assistant to the Managing Director