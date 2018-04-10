Community impact grant applications now available from UniSource Energy

UniSource Energy Services (UES) will award $80,000 in Community Impact Grants this year to help local nonprofit groups provide educational, environmental and limited-income assistance programs.



UES will begin accepting online applications April 2. Grant guidelines and application are available at uesaz.com/community-impact-grants. Applications must be submitted online by 5 p.m. April 23.

Community Impact Grants are supported by corporate resources, not customers’ rates. According to UES, the grants represent part of the company’s philanthropic support for charitable programs that improve the quality of life in the communities they service.

One-year grants are awarded to nonprofit groups in communities served by UES that meet grant eligibility guidelines and focus their efforts on one of these three areas:

Education: Eligible programs may include enrichment activities for preschool through 12th grades; classroom supplies and field trips; teacher support; and science, technology, engineering, art and math activities.

Environmental protection and sustainability: Local or statewide programs and projects that support efforts to preserve and protect air, land, water and habitat may qualify.

Community Assistance: Qualifying programs provide services for limited-income families and individuals affected by homelessness, domestic violence, poverty, child abuse and substance abuse.

Grant funds will be divided among UES’ service areas based on population as follows: Coconino County, $15,000; Mohave County, $29,000; Navajo County, $8,500; Santa Cruz County, $12,500; and Yavapai County, $15,000. The minimum grant request amount is $1,000.

UES Community Impact Grants are awarded annually through a competitive process. UES employees evaluate proposals and choose grant recipients based on the program’s effectiveness, sustainability and financial and organizational stability. Some agencies use UES grants as matching funds to seek additional funding.

UES provides electric service to approximately 95,000 customers in Mohave and Santa Cruz counties. The company also provides natural gas to approximately 154,000 customers in northern and southern Arizona.

Information provided by UniSource Energy Services