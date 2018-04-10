Community calendar: week of April 11

Family Freedom Festival April 22

The Auxiliary and Post of Matthew James Broehm VFW Post 12128 invites everyone to our the first ever Family Freedom Festival April 22 at Cataract Park. The festival will takes place from 1-3 p.m. Information, handouts and free hot dogs will be available. Come see what the VFW can do for you and what they are doing for the community.

Identity through Photography Project

This unique photography exhibit is ongoing at The Gallery in Williams through the end of April. It features eighth grade students from Williams Middle School, who participated in the project as an exploration of self and community through photography. Photos are now on display at The Gallery in Williams, 145 W. Route 66, and many of them are for sale with all proceeds going directly to the students. A free public reception will be held April 14 from 5-7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Please come and support Williams’ students and take a look at their beautiful work.

Lions Club Community Birthday calendar ready for printing

The Williams Lions Club is preparing to send the 2018-2019 Community Birthday Calendar to the printer. More information about questions, additions, corrections or deletions to the 51st issue of this Williams tradition is available by contacting your favorite Lions Club member or calendar chair Denis Kirkley at (928) 814-2166.



New customers are also welcome to have their family’s birthdays and anniversaries listed. Calendars will be sold for $10 each and will be available in June.

Route 66 talk April 14

Author and travel writer Roger Naylor will discuss one of his favorite topics, Route 66, at the Ash Fork Museum April 14 at 11 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Purification and fasting retreat April 13

In celebration of Buddha’s Enlightenment Day, the International Kadampa Retreat Center Grand Canyon will engage in a special purification practice emphasizing compassion for all living beings. The retreat involves two days of fasting and prostrations followed by two days of emphasizing meditations on cultivating universal compassion. The retreat is located 6701 East Mountain Ranch Road in Williams. The retreat takes place April 13 7:30 p.m. and April 17 at 1 p.m. More information is available at (928) 637-6232

Casting call Grand Ol’Opry Night April 14

Habit for Humanity is having open auditions April 14 for their Grand Ol’Opry Night fundraiser to be held on June 30 in Williams. Auditions begin at 2 p.m. Location TBD. More information is available from Kerry-Lynn Moede at (602) 818-6559 or jdmoede@aol.com.

Little League registration open

Williams Little League is accepting applications for the spring baseball and softball season. T-ball, Minors and Juniors closes April 1. Registration is $60 per player. There is a $5 sibling discount. Registration can be completed online at williamslittleleague.com. More information is available by calling Cindy Sutton at (928) 635-5272.

Williams Youth Football

Registration is now open for Williams Youth Bengals and Tigers football.

Chainmaille workshop April 21

Williams Alliance for the Arts is holding a beginning chainmaille workshop April 21, from 10 a.m. - noon at the WAA office, 117 W. Route 66, #190 in the Canyon Vista Building. Instructor Christine Lynch, metal jewelry artist at The Gallery in Williams, will guide participants through making a beautiful Copper Byzantine Weave bracelet with gemstone bead and clasp (finished value $40-$50). All materials will be provided. The workshop costs $50 per student (adults over 18) and will include light refreshments. Space is limited. More information and to RSVP is available at (928) 351-7665

Williams Seed Exchange

Gardeners interested in meeting other local gardeners and exchanging seeds can meet at the Family Harvest Church April 21 at 9 a.m.

Pickleball

A new pickleball program is taking place every Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Williams Elementary-Middle School gym.

Folklorico dance

Armando Padilla is hosting folklorico dance classes every Tuesday and Thursday of the month from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Williams Rodeo Barn.

Priceless Prom Project for high school students

The Priceless Prom Project sponsored by North Star Youth Partnership and Tri-City College Prep allows students access to free dresses, purses, jewelry, shoes, suits, tuxedos and ties. Students are encouraged to shop early quantities are limited. Priceless Prom Project takes place at the Bulleri Building, 122 North Cortez St. in Prescott, Arizona, on the third floor and next to the Office Restaurant. Students can shop April 3, April 5, April 10, April 16 and April 20. More information is available from Krystal Koons at ckoons@cc-az.org. (928) 713-2306.

Cinco De Mayo Fiesta May 5

Williams Rotary Club is hosting a Cinco De Mayo Fiesta May 3 at South Rims Wine & Beer Garage, 514 Route 66 in Williams. All proceeds will benefit the Williams Kinder Camp. Tickets cost $25 pre-sale and $30 at the door. The evening will include a 50/50 raffle, pinatas, salsa competition, Folklorico dancers, prize raffle, photo booth, Mexican hat race, La Loteria and more. Alcoholic beverages will be for sale.

Rec Center movie nights

The Rec Center hosts a movie night every Wednesday at 6 p.m.