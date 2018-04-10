Bearizona competing for USA Today's Best Wildlife Parks

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Bearizona is one of 20 wildlife parks to be nominated for USA Today’s Readers’ Choice Awards.

USA Today’s travel experts pick their favorite wildlife parks and turn them over to the public to cast their votes. Bearizona is in the running for the Top 10 Best Wildlife Parks.

Most of the facilities nominated are accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and have a focus on conservation as well as education.

Anyone can vote for their favorite park until the polls close April 30 at noon. The top 10 parks that receive the most reader votes will be announced May 4.

“Bearizona is honored to be nominated for a second year in a row,” said Bearizona representative Kari St. Clair.

More information or to vote visit www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-wildlife-park/.