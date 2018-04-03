Williams 911: week of April 4

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers took report of lost cell phone, while taking report phone found in backpack;

• Officers responded to shots fired near Tabor, nothing found in area;

• Officers responded to camp fire on Airport Road, transient found, campfire put out;

• Officers responded to mental health issue on Seventh Street, subject transported to Flagstaff Medical Center by lifeline;

• Officers took report of private property accident at city court;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, verbal disagreement between family members, subjects self-separated for night;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fifth Street;

• Officers conducted citizen assist on Morse Avenue;

• Officers took criminal damage report on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers responded to domestic on Route 66, after short foot chase male suspect arrested for disorderly conduct;

• Officers responded to domestic on East Route 66 by Bearizona, verbal only parties separated.

• Officers responded to trespass on Rodeo Road;

• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended on Route 66 and Rodeo Road, cited and released;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, unhappy customers who left upon officer arrival;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Seventh Street;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers assisted state task force in locating subject with felony warrant;

• Officers took a report of threats on Rodeo Road;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, intoxicated female causing issues to male boyfriend got another room;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Love’s Travel Stop, upset driver trespassed from property after causing problems and damage;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers responded to barking dog issue on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers stopped a vehicle for speed on Route 66 and Rodeo Road, driver found to be intoxicated and arrested for DUI;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Golden Meadows;

• Officers responded to dog in distress left in car at McDonald’s, officers found that dog was not in distress and owner was next to car;

• Officers took in found property on Route 66;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Piping Rock;

• Officers responded to lost juveniles on Route 66, children reunited with mother;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;

• Officers assisted with Good Friday procession and Easter Egg hunt;

• Officers stopped a vehicle for running a stop sign on Airport Road, male driver arrested for driving suspended;

• Officers dealt with juvenile issue on Oak;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers responded to fight on Grand Canyon Boulevard, two juveniles involved and both were referred to juvenile court;

• Officers investigated a threat on Seventh Street;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Seventh Street and Railroad Avenue;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Cataract Lake, intoxicated subject given ride home by sober friend;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, civil matter;

• Officers issued 7 citations and gave out 34 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Information provided by Williams Police Department