Williams 911: week of April 4

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —
• Officers took report of lost cell phone, while taking report phone found in backpack;
• Officers responded to shots fired near Tabor, nothing found in area;
• Officers responded to camp fire on Airport Road, transient found, campfire put out;
• Officers responded to mental health issue on Seventh Street, subject transported to Flagstaff Medical Center by lifeline;
• Officers took report of private property accident at city court;
• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, verbal disagreement between family members, subjects self-separated for night;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fifth Street;
• Officers conducted citizen assist on Morse Avenue;
• Officers took criminal damage report on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fulton Avenue;
• Officers responded to domestic on Route 66, after short foot chase male suspect arrested for disorderly conduct;
• Officers responded to domestic on East Route 66 by Bearizona, verbal only parties separated.
• Officers responded to trespass on Rodeo Road;
• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended on Route 66 and Rodeo Road, cited and released;
• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, unhappy customers who left upon officer arrival;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Seventh Street;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers assisted state task force in locating subject with felony warrant;
• Officers took a report of threats on Rodeo Road;
• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, intoxicated female causing issues to male boyfriend got another room;
• Officers responded to disturbance at Love’s Travel Stop, upset driver trespassed from property after causing problems and damage;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;
• Officers responded to barking dog issue on Fulton Avenue;
• Officers stopped a vehicle for speed on Route 66 and Rodeo Road, driver found to be intoxicated and arrested for DUI;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Golden Meadows;
• Officers responded to dog in distress left in car at McDonald’s, officers found that dog was not in distress and owner was next to car;
• Officers took in found property on Route 66;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Piping Rock;
• Officers responded to lost juveniles on Route 66, children reunited with mother;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;
• Officers assisted with Good Friday procession and Easter Egg hunt;
• Officers stopped a vehicle for running a stop sign on Airport Road, male driver arrested for driving suspended;
• Officers dealt with juvenile issue on Oak;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;
• Officers responded to fight on Grand Canyon Boulevard, two juveniles involved and both were referred to juvenile court;
• Officers investigated a threat on Seventh Street;
• Officers investigated non injury accident on Seventh Street and Railroad Avenue;
• Officers responded to disturbance at Cataract Lake, intoxicated subject given ride home by sober friend;
• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, civil matter;
• Officers issued 7 citations and gave out 34 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
Information provided by Williams Police Department
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.