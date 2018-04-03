School safety: Williams administrators prepare for the worst

Columbine, Sandy Hook, Marjory Stoneman Douglas. Fifty-six students and teachers died at these schools at the hands of mass shooters.

Each horrific school shooting has impacted local communities and the country as they reevaluate school security. The incidents have put doubts in the minds of parents regarding their children’s safety and have shaken multitudes of students and teachers who are in schools today.

“When I first became a teacher, it was not something we thought about, or trained for or practiced or talked about,” said Williams Unified School District Superintendent Rick Honsinger. “I think the one incident that changed all that was Columbine High School.”

Many view Columbine as a seminal moment in the evolution of modern school shootings. In April 1999, two students entered the Colorado high school and murdered 12 students and a teacher, and injured 21 additional people. The pivotal event began national discussion about school security, police response, access to guns and the psychological state of students.

The debate continues today as the momentum of school shootings has yet to slow.

According to a March 23, 2018 analysis by the Washington Post, an average of 10 school shootings per year have occurred since the Columbine shooting. The lowest year for school shootings was five in 2002, and the highest is 11 in just the first three months of 2018.

The Post also determined that 129 kids, educators, staff and family members were killed in these assaults and another 255 have been injured.

Honsinger admitted that he and other administrators are taking school threats more seriously in light of this year’s school shootings, and he has suspended several students for talking inappropriately about school violence.

“When I first became a teacher, it was not something we thought about, or trained for or practiced or talked about.” — Rick Honsinger, WUSD Superintendent

Although school shootings are still extremely rare, the ones that have happened have spread fear across the United States and have changed the landscape of education and how children are growing up.

Despite the harrowing reports of school violence that permeate the news, car accidents and accidental poisonings still claim the highest number of teenagers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly 50 percent of the deaths of U.S. teens are attributed to accidents.

Homicides amount to 13 percent of all teenage fatalities and the remaining 28 percent are attributed to suicide, illness and medical complications.

In Arizona, numerous threats have sent schools into lockdowns since the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting Feb. 14. In the Phoenix area, nearly 20 schools have had lockdowns in the past few weeks. In northern Arizona, Sinagua Middle School was put into lock down after two threatening notes were found, and Chinle, Ganado and Tuba City school districts reported additional lockdowns for perceived threats.

Because of the seriousness of these threats, schools across the country conduct regular active-shooter drills, while children as young as kindergarten age are taught to hide in closets and climb under their desks.

“It’s on children’s minds, for sure,” Honsinger said.

At Williams High School, Honsinger said the staff’s approach to school security is to give more of the responsibility to the students.

“That is one thing I’ve worked on at the high school, is making it our job, not my job, not the staff’s job, but the kid’s job too,” Honsinger said. “These are high school kids and they have good heads on their shoulders. They can point out things, they can figure out things, they can be alert to things. It’s their school too.”

The Williams Unified School District holds at least two lockdown and/or lockout drills each year at the elementary and high schools.

Honsinger attends annual school safety training and brings the things he’s learned back to share with the staff.

“We are learning that we need to think differently for different situations,” Honsinger said. “If you don’t have to lockdown, then don’t. If you can run to the woods, run to the woods. If you are on the football field, don’t go back into the school.”

Honsinger said the staff is learning they must adjust to an uncontrolled situation, which may require problem solving on the fly.

“We used to focus on accountability a lot more,” he said. “Now we worry about that later and focus on who we have with us and keeping them safe.”

Williams Police Department is also a component of the lockdown and lockout drills at the schools.

“They will be using our building soon, after the students are released, to run a drill with our staff,” Honsinger said.

Although no official lockdowns have occurred in the three years Honsinger has been in Williams, the school experienced a lockout last year when an active shooter on I-40 crashed a vehicle and escaped into the woods on the east side of Williams. The suspect was later arrested miles from the school.

“It was a good emergency practice situation for us,” Honsinger said. “It made the kids realize there are real threats out there and I think the kids responded wonderfully. We learned some things and found out we needed to make some changes.”

Honsinger said he and the school board have looked at the physical structures of the schools to determine if any infrastructure changes are needed to make the schools safer.

“This school (Williams High School) was built in the 1950s when school safety wasn’t thought of in the same way,” he said.

He said with the already stretched school budget, it is difficult to imagine stretching it more to accommodate more security features.

“Are we going to change our budget next year to change our schools?” Honsinger asked. “Are we going to look at fencing and metal detectors? Do we hire an additional staff member? How much money are we going to spend?"