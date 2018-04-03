Letter: Get your animal vaccinated at WAAG Rabies vaccination clinic April 7

Hello, pet owners! Is your dog or cat due for a rabies vaccination? Well, the Williams Animal Action Group (WAAG) is ready for them. Our 33rd annual Rabies Vaccination Clinic will be held on Saturday, April 7, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Williams Rodeo Barn.

Once again, Dr. Karla Baker, DVM, will be immunizing pets against rabies for only $10 including the legal certificate and tag. What a deal!

If your pet had its first ever rabies vaccination last spring, it is due for a booster. If you pet’s last booster shot was in early 2015, another three year booster is due. This expiration date is on your rabies certification.

Young dogs and cats must be at least 12 weeks old to be vaccinated. Pets that are sick, pregnant or nursing a litter cannot receive a shot. Do not bring them to the clinic.

Our co-sponsor, the city of Williams, will have a table to provide dog and cat licenses. You must have a current rabies certificate to get the license. Proof of spaying and neutering gets you a big discount.

The good folks of Williams Feed and Pet Company will, once again, be on hand with the Distemper/Parvo combination shot for dogs and the Calici/Rhino/Panluek combination shot for cats. They will cost $10 each. You must be able to correctly administer these vaccines yourself – following the package instructions. Sorry, WAAG cannot do it, that’s state law. Thank you, Williams Feed and Pet Co., for offering this healthy outreach.

All dogs must be on leashes and all cats in carriers. We have extras of these to loan you. Ask our doorkeepers about borrowing these items.

Dedicated WAAG volunteers will keep three paperwork stations running. The certificate process should go quickly.

Here’s what you can do to help:

Bring your old rabies certificates with updates on phone numbers and address to help us transfer data.

Leave your pet outside until the paperwork is completed, then go get your furry friends and head straight to the vet’s line. We’ll ask to see the new certificates, so keep them handy.

Paying in cash, with exact change is a big help. We can take checks but no credit/debit cards.

We have non-toxic cleaning supplies. Let us know if your pet has had a “code brown” or “code yellow” accident.

Keep wishing for good weather!

It is an honor for WAAG to provide this low-cost rabies vaccination service to the community. It is also inspiring to have so many pet owners come out for the event and it is really fun to see the amazing variety of well-loved critters. We are a fine community of pet owners.

We’ll see you soon at the 33rd annual WAAG Rabies Vaccination Clinic on Saturday, April 7 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Williams Rodeo Barn, 750 N. Airport Road.

Meow, meow, bark, bark, bark!

Kali Kaliche

Williams resident