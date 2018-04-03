Lady Vikings softball 26-18, 16-2 against rival Mogollon

Jazlyn Romero takes a practice swing March 27 during a game with Mogollon.

Photo by Wendy Howell.

By Wendy Howell

  • Originally Published: April 3, 2018 12:11 p.m.

    Aaliyah Alvarado takes a swing during a game with Mogollon.

    The Lady Vikings dominated rival Mogollon March 27, where they went 26-18 and 16-2 in a double header at home.

    Those two wins, along with two wins against Mayer, have moved the Vikings to 4-0 in the 1A Central region.

    The Lady Vikes have won five of their past six

    Carli Grantham pitches during a game with Mogollon.

    games beating Needles, Mayer and Mogollon by more than 10 runs in each game.

    The Lady Vikes have a busy week as they faced Joseph City April 3, and then play Bagdad April 6 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m at home. The return April 7 to face Sedona at 1 p.m. at home.

    Comments

