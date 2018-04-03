Full STEAM ahead for Williams Elementary students

Students from Williams Elementary-Middle School and their families enjoyed an evening of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) March 28. Representatives from the community including APS, Kaibab National Forest, Williams Police Department, Willow Bend and other organizations shared their experience with the students.
