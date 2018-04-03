First female national commander of American Legion, Denise Rohan, visits Williams

Williams’ veterans were honored to have the national commander of the American Legion stop for a brief visit March 30 during her year-long tour to national and international legion posts.

Denise Rohan is the first female national commander of the American Legion. She was elected in August 2017 in Reno, Nevada at the Legion’s national convention. The American Legion is the largest wartime veterans service organization with 2.2 million members in approximately 13,000 posts in nearly every community in America.

“Arizona is my 40th state to visit,” Rohan said. “It’s a whirlwind trip.”

Rohan has also visited legion posts in South Korea, Okinawa, the Philippines, Guatemala, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. During the tour, she spends time visiting with veterans at their posts. She also visits veteran’s hospitals and facilities, where she meets with directors of veteran’s affairs for hospitals, clinics and nursing homes.

“I listen and learn. I listen to veterans about their concerns or how happy they may be because it’s amazing how many veterans are happy with the VA healthcare that they’re getting,” she said. “When I go to the VA hospital I talk to the staff and (learn) how much they care and respect our veterans also.”

Rohan said she realizes not all veterans are satisfied with the VA.

“We do understand that there are some issues out there that do need to be settled and we understand that not everybody can make it to a VA hospital, so we have to make sure the choice is still out there for those who are in rural areas,” she said.

Last month Rohan testified in a joint session in Washington D.C. for improvements to the VA healthcare system, including incorporating whistleblowers at health facilities which would be made up of full-time staff members and volunteers who meet with patients, families and hospital staff at town hall meetings to find out if there are concerns about the facility.



“One of the things is that we believe it’s a system we’re saving, but the other side of that is also we know there are people that live in rural areas who can’t get to VA hospitals, so the choice has to be there,” she said.

Additionally, she is lobbying to streamline the Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs medical record systems. This would cut down on a lengthy process of transferring all records from one department to the other she said.

“They’re on two different medical records systems so when someone gets out of the military they have to gather their health records and transfer them over. It only makes sense that those two be on the same medical system so that when someone gets out of the military their health records go right into the VA,” she said.

“Not only that, but if they were injured while they were in the military, the information about their injury will be right there available to the VA,” she added.



As the first female commander, Rohan said she is honored. She said she knew it would be only a matter of time before a woman was elected to the position.

“People ask, ‘why there hasn’t been a female legionnaire leading this organization before?’ I think it’s mostly an evolution thing, it’s just time,” she said. “You know someday the United States is going to have a female leader too — it didn’t take a hundred years for us.”

The American Legion was established by an act of Congress in 1919 and will celebrate its centennial next year.