Community calendar: week of April 4

Williams Food Pantry changes hours

The Williams Food Pantry has changed its hours. It will now be open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The food pantry is located at 125 S. Third St., at the corner of Grant Avenue and Third Street. More information is available at (928) 255-9039 or on Facebook.

Lions Club Community Birthday calendar ready for printing

The Williams Lions Club is preparing to send the 2018-2019 Community Birthday Calendar to the printer. More information about questions, additions, corrections or deletions to the 51st issue of this Williams tradition is available by contacting your favorite Lions Club member or calendar chair Denis Kirkley at (928) 814-2166.



New customers are also welcome to have their family’s birthdays and anniversaries listed. Calendars will be sold for $10 each and will be available in June.

Adult art class April 4

Williams Alliance for the Arts is hosting an adult art class at the Williams Senior Center April 4 from 10 a.m. to noon. Bonnie Dent will lead the class in painting abstract flower art.

Rabies vaccination clinic April 7

WAAG’s Rabies Vaccination Clinic takes place April 7 from 12-3 p.m. at the Williams Rodeo Barn. Shots will be available for cats and dogs for $10 and include a certificate and tag. More information is available at (928) 635-2595.

Route 66 talk April 14

Author and travel writer Roger Naylor will discuss one of his favorite topics, Route 66, at the Ash Fork Museum April 14 at 11 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Casting call Grand Ol’Opry Night April 15

Habit for Humanity is having open auditions April 15 for their Grand Ol’Opry Night fundraiser to be held on June 30 in Williams. Auditions begin at 2 p.m. Location TBD.

Little League registration open

Williams Little League is accepting applications for the spring baseball and softball season. T-ball, Minors and Juniors closes April 1. Registration is $60 per player. There is a $5 sibling discount. Registration can be completed online at williamslittleleague.com. More information is available by calling Cindy Sutton at (928) 635-5272.

Williams Youth Football

Registration is now open for Williams Youth Bengals and Tigers football.

Williams Seed Exchange

Gardeners interested in meeting other local gardeners and exchanging seeds can meet at the Family Harvest Church April 21 at 9 a.m.

Pickleball

A new pickleball program is taking place every Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Williams Elementary-Middle School gym.

Folklorico dance

Armando Padilla is hosting Folklorico dance classes every Tuesday and Thursday of the month from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Williams Rodeo Barn.

Priceless Prom Project for high school students

The Priceless Prom Project sponsored by North Star Youth Partnership and Tri-City College Prep allows students access to free dresses, purses, jewelry, shoes, suits, tuxedos and ties. Students are encouraged to shop early quantities are limited. Priceless Prom Project takes place at the Bulleri Building, 122 North Cortez St. in Prescott, Arizona, on the third floor and next to the Office Restaurant. Students can shop April 3, April 5, April 10, April 16 and April 20. More information is available from Krystal Koons at ckoons@cc-az.org. (928) 713-2306.

Rec Center movie nights

The Rec Center hosts a movie night every Wednesday at 6 p.m.

High school and adult basketball

The city of Williams has pick-up basketball March 7 and 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Williams Elementary-Middle School gym.

Open gym

The city of Williams hosts open gym March 22 and 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Williams Elementary-Middle School gym.

Rec Center and Skate Park hours

The Rec Center is open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The Skate Park is open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tues. through Sat.

Kiwanis arts and craft fair

Kiwanis Gateway to the Grand Canyon Arts and Crafts Fair takes place May 18-20 at the Williams Rodeo Barn. The club is asking for vendors for who would like to participate. The fair is a fundraising effort by the Kiwanis club to sponsor activities for the youth of Williams. More information is available from the Kiwanis Club of Williams at (928) 635-9028.