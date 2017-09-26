Williams 911: week of September 27

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) -

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sherman Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Edison Avenue;

• Officers arrested a male for a felony warrant on Sixth Street;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, civil matter unhappy guest;

• Officers responded to neighbor dispute on Locust;

• Officers responded to verbal altercation at Love’s Travel Stop, parties separated;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Third Street and Route 66;

• Officers investigated non injury accident, vehicle hit light pole on Fourth Street and Route 66;

• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle at local hotel;

• Officers towed abandon vehicle at city parking lot;

• Officers towed abandon vehicle on Third Street;

• Officers tagged trailer and vehicle with trailer in front of old brick garage;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sherman Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Edison Avenue;

• Officers responded to issue at local hotel, civil matter;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Hancock;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Homestead Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers responded to contributing to minor on Route 66;

• Officers conducted welfare check at rec center;

• Officers responded to transient at bathrooms at little league field;

• Officers took report of threats via face book on Third Street;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Route 66, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers took report of shoplift on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Homestead Avenue;

• Officers assisted DPS on I-40 with an arrest;

• Officers responded to missing juvenile on First Street, juvenile found;

• Officers responded to verbal argument on Railroad, subjects gone upon arrival;

• Officers assisted with homecoming parade;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Rodeo;

• Officers responded to landlord/tenant issue on Grant Avenue;

• Officers responded to fire on Garland Prairie, turned over to fire department;

• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers took in found property on Second Street;

• Officers responded to an assault on Grant, victim wouldn’t aid in prosecution;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Golden Meadows;

• Officers responded to domestic at football game, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Route 66, intoxicated subjects separated and told to leave;

• Officers responded to juvenile issue on Fifth Street, handled on scene;

• Officers responded to landlord issue on Rodeo, civil matter;

• Officers responded to domestic on Grant, female arrested for assault;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Third Street and Route 66, intoxicated subject removed;

• Officers took report of non-injury accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to mental health issue on Grant;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Edison, subjects refused to prosecute;

• Officers took report of non-injury accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers arrested a female for DUI on Rodeo and Route 66;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Golden Meadows;

• Officers responded to mental health issue on Ninth Street;

• Officers took report of run-away juvenile, juvenile found hiding in old barn on Rodeo;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Route 66;

• Officers responded to verbal argument at Love’s Travel Stop, parties separated;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity at Buckskinner Park;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Second Street and Grant, parties separated;

• Officers took report of lost property on Route 66;

• Officers issued 6 citations and gave out 39 warnings.

