Habitat for Humanity accepting new applications

Williams Habitat for Humanity completed construction of its fourth home in Williams Sept. 16 and welcomed the Hernandez-Martinez family into their new home. Williams Habitat for Humanity will be accepting applications for its 2018 family selection process from qualified, low-income Williams and Williams area residents interested in becoming the organization’s sixth home partner family. The fifth home should be completed this winter. Interested families can attend one of two family selection orientation meetings on Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. and Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. at Williams Senior Center, 850 West Grant Ave. in Williams. Families are selected on housing needs, family income, ability to pay and willingness to partner with Habitat.