Free entry to National Parks Saturday

All national parks and monuments will offer free admission Saturday, Sept. 30 in celebration of National Public Lands Day.

Participating Arizona parks and monuments include:

Casa Grande Ruins National Monument

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

Grand Canyon National Park

Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Montezuma Castle National Monument

Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument

Petrified Forest National Park

Pipe Spring National Monument

Saguaro National Park

Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument

Tonto National Monument

Tumacácori National Historical Park

Tuzigoot National Monument

Walnut Canyon National Monument

Wupatki National Monument

The fee waiver includes entrance fees, commercial tour fees, and transportation entrance fees. Other fees such as reservation, camping, tours, concession and fees collected by third parties are not included.

In addition, any fourth grade student can get a free annual pass through the Every Kid in a Park program, and active duty military and citizens with a permanent disability can also get free passes.

For more information about available discounted passes, visit the America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass page at nps.gov/planyourvisit/passes.htm

There are more than 400 parks available every day in the United States, with many offering free or affordable admission year round. To view a map of all park locations visit: nps.gov/findapark

The final free entrance days of 2017 will be on Veterans Day weekend, November 11-12.