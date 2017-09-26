Community calendar: week of September 27

Williams Monthly Star Party Sept. 29

Members of the Coconino Astronomical Society, in conjunction with the city of Williams, will host a Star Party from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., at Glassburn Park, Sept. 29 in the natural area west of Rod’s Steakhouse parking lot in Williams. Several large telescopes will be on hand to view the moon, planets and other celestial objects.

SAVE-Meant to Rescue meeting Oct. 4

SAVE-Meant to Rescue will hold a meeting for all members Oct. 4 at 5 p.m. at Walker Hall. The meeting will focus on hurdles the group faces regarding land donated for development. Chris Vallejos of Hunters Building Group will be present and everyone is encouraged to bring questions and ideas.

Blessing of animals at St. Johns Church Oct. 7

The Blessing of the Animals will take place at St. John's Church, at 202 Grant Street, on Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon. This includes hamsters, to cats, to horses, to your pet lizard, to dogs, etc. For the safety of your pets/animals and others attending this community event, please contain your animal on a secure leash or appropriate carrier. A Saint Francis medal (Saint Francis of Assisi is the patron saint of animals) will be given to each animal blessed. Grant Street will be blocked off between Second and Third Streets for this event to ensure the safety of all animals/pets and owners. There will also be room for the parking of trailers for large animals that are brought. If you do not wish to un-trailer your animal, the blessing will be given at the trailer. Photos may also be brought in place of bringing your animals or pets, and photos will be blessed. Information tables will also be available for pet owners in front of the church from a variety of local vendors and organizations. Please bring items to clean up after your pet/animal, if necessary. More information is available at info@stjohnswilliamsaz.org.

Bingo in Williams Sept. 28

The Williams VFW Post is hosting Bingo Sept. 28 at St. Johns Episcopal Lutheran Church in Walker Hall 202 West Grant Street. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and games at 5:30 p.m. You must be 18 years of age to enter — food and drinks will be available to purchase. Please bring your frineds and have a fun filled evening.

Williams Gardeners' Market on Saturdays in Williams

The Williams Gardeners' Market will take place Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 403 E. Fulton Ave. with local grown veggies and plants. Please bring bags and change.

More information is available from Kali Kaliche at (928) 635-2595.

Saturday services at First Baptist Church

First Baptist Church is now offering a Saturday service beginning Sep 30 at 5:30 p.m. Back to Church Sunday is Oct. 1 at 10:45 a.m., followed by a picnic at Dream Acres. First Baptist Church is located at 629 W. Grant Avenue, across from Safeway. More information is available at (928) 635-4692.

Parks Farmers Market

Parks Farmers Market in Parks, across the grocery store, offers homegrown, homemade and home baked products for sale every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fresh vegetables, granola, pickles, salsa, dried herbs, local wildflower honey, bee pollen, baked breads and much more. More information is available from Lita at 606-6843.

Historic photos of Williams businesses needed

The Williams Historic Photo Project is looking for old photos of local business buildings. They are interested in both exterior and interior views to add to their archives. Photos can either be donated, or scanned and returned. Anyone with photos to share can bring them to the Williams Public Library or call Andrea Dunn at (928) 635-2263.

Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Flagstaff needs volunteers

Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Flagstaff school based mentoring program at Williams needs volunteers and students in Williams.

Volunteers must be 16 years or older, be available to meet at WEMS two hours a week. Students must be enrolled in first through fifth grade and be able to meet two hours after school each week.

Both adults and students must have the desire to be a postive influence in the life of a child or be in need or desire a postive adult role model.

More information is available by calling (928) 774- 0649 or visiting www.flagstaffbigs.org.

Summer Saturday Artwalks

Williams Second Saturday Artwalk season kicks off this month in downtown Williams. The ArtWalk will stretch from Union 76 Auto Care at the west end of town to the new SignCarver.com at the east end.

The last ArtWalk date is Oct. 14.

The Gallery in Williams throws a party, with free food, beverage and live music, and is a good starting point with maps to all ArtWalk locations available. More information is available from Williams Alliance for the Arts at (928) 351-7665.

Junior shooting program

John Ivens Post 42 is starting a Junior Shooting Sports Air Rifle program for ages 9 through 19. More information is available from Scott Miller at (928) 853-9768.

W.A.A.G low cost spay and neuter

The W.A.A.G program provides transportation and pre/post surgery care for cats and dogs. More information is available from flyers located around town or by calling W.A.A.G at (928) 635-2595.