Coconino Amateur Radio Club offering classes to study for amateur radio license

To the editor:

Next year is a new examination cycle for the amateur radio technician license.

The last test that the Coconino Amateur Radio Club will hold this year with the current exam pool is Oct. 21. The CARC and Williams Fire Department have worked together to bring classes to Williams so individuals can pass the examination for a technician license.

The classes will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Oct. 3 and ending Oct. 19. Classes will start at 6 p.m. and run until completion. Classes will be held at the Williams Fire Station #2 at the Williams Rodeo Grounds. You should plan for about three to four hours. You should also plan to get a copy of the ARRL Ham Radio License Manual, third edition, which is the text book for the course. Everyone should read a chapter before the class.

Who can take the exam for an amateur license? There is no age limit to take the exam or operate an amateur radio. The only restriction is that you cannot have a felony criminal record. The new examination forms will ask you if you have a felony. Many Community Emergency Response Team members in Flagstaff have amateur radio licenses. You may also chose to become a member of the Amateur Radio Emergency Response Team. They can be used for neighborhood watches. If you get stuck on the freeway without cell service, you can call for help.

You do not have to join emergency services. You can use amateur radio for fun. You can experiment and build your own equipment. We have a repeater in Williams that will allow you to talk around the world. There is a repeater in Flagstaff that connects to repeaters in Phoenix and a couple of other States. There is a repeater that connects to Utah. All with a simple handheld unit.

You can also study on your own and go for the examination if you feel more comfortable. If you are interested in getting an amateur radio license, you can email me at kg7ydj@arrl.net for more information.

Glen Davis KG7YDJ