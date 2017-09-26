City approves funding for Christmas tree and lighting

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The city of Williams stepped up to carry on the downtown Christmas tree tradition by approving funding for the project during the Sept. 14 city council meeting.

Grand Canyon Railway has purchased and transported a tree to the downtown area for the past several years, but recently decided to end the tradition and place their own tree at the railway.

Michael Vasquez, representing the Williams Christmas Tree committee, presented a plan that was approved by the council at the Sept. 14 meeting.

The city agreed to a three-year lease agreement with Christmas Décor, an organization out of Flagstaff for $23,160. The tree will be a 30-foot artificial tree with a lit ornament package. The lease includes set-up, a weekly site check and a promised 24-48 hour response time for any issues with the tree. They will also take the tree down and store it.

Along with the tree, Christmas Décor will also decorate several of the Arizona Railroad Museum boxcars around town, and place lights at Monument Park.

The committee plans to have Monument Park lit for Veterans Day and the train cars lit by the first day of the Polar Express Train.

The Christmas tree will be dedicated the Saturday after Thanksgiving Day.

Other council news

The application period has closed for the Williams city manager position. Williams Mayor John Moore said the city received about 50 applications and said they are being read by councilmembers. Moore said the council will choose their top picks, which will be tallied by the city clerk. Once the list is created, the city will begin the interview process.

“But I don’t want to hire just any city manager just because we have an opening,” Moore said. “If we don’t have a suitable applicant, we will go back to the drawing board.”

The city is looking into purchasing a crack sealer and an asphalt machine to help with road repairs in Williams. Moore said one of the biggest problems the city is facing is the condition of its streets.

“We’ve got to start fixing some streets,” he said. “What I’ve found is the cheapest way to go is to get the equipment and do it ourselves.”

Moore said the city already has a truck that can lay down oil and with the additional machinery, the city would be able to do a few small sections each year.

The city is opening bids for asphalt work on Airport Road, Sheridan Road and Grand Canyon Boulevard. Moore said many of these streets have areas that have completely disintegrated. He hopes to have those fixed before Thanksgiving.

Moore has asked councilmembers Bernie Hiemenz and Dawn Trapp to address operational needs at the airport. Moore said the airport is in great condition, but the operation of the airport needs to be addressed.

Council approved funding for solar battery replacements, spare light poles and globes for the downtown street lights.

“All our street lights need some replacement work,” Moore said. “Our solar lights have been hit by vehicles or knocked over.”

Council approved roof replacement for City Hall and the Williams Senior Center. Moore said the current roof is over 30 years old and often leaks.

South Rim Wine and Beer Garage and Little Italy Ristorante received approval for liquor licenses from the city at the meeting.

Staff is planning to upgrade the city’s website and the phone system in the city building.