Bearizona gearing up for Howly Growly Owly Festival

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Bearizona is hosting its annual Howly Growly Owly Festival through the month of October.

The event takes place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday during October.



Visitors are encouraged to dress up in costume and go to the gift shop to get a “beary” special treat. Park hours in October are 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Howly Growly Owly Festival features the Howl-O-Ween Express where visitors can hop on an open-air bus that travels through the drive-thru animal exhibits. Patrons can howl with the wolves in the Alaskan Tundra and Arctic Wolf enclosure and watch the bison interact with a special Howl-O-Ween enrichment treat. Bus rides depart from the Fort Bearizona parking lot at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The Growly Bear Cave is also a featured part of the festival. Located within the Fort Bearizona walk-thru area, guests can check out an array of jack-o-lanterns that adorn the inside of the Kindergarten Bear Cave.

Those who dare can walk through a scary Scareizona at Bearizona Haunted House. Guests should also plan to catch an Owly Raptor Show at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 3 p.m.

Several areas of the park are decorated in different themes and visitors are welcome to take photos with their families.