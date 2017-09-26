Account set up to help local family returning to community following Hurricane Irma

To the editor:

Our friends Paul and Corey Ferry moved from Parks/Williams to St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands last year and were enjoying their dream to live/retire there.

That dream came to an end when Hurricane Irma devastated the island earlier this month. They were lucky enough to get back to the States with their two dogs. Paul and Corey have lost everything — home, cars, computers, tools and almost all of their personal belongings.

They are returning to northern Arizona and, for now, they have a place to live in Flagstaff. Once they arrive, Paul will be looking for full time work and Corey will need a place to resume doing nails. Any help with this will be appreciated.

An account has been opened at National Bank of Arizona for monetary donations to help Paul and Corey Ferry get re-established after surviving Hurricane Irma.

To donate, go to any National Bank of Arizona and ask to donate to the Corey Tunnell Ferry Donation Account.

They will be sending me a list of items that will be immediate needs for them.

More information about how you can help is available from Diana J. Croteau (928) 637-4646 or Mary Ellen at (928) 814-8290.

Diana Croteau, Williams resident