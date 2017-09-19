Yellow House garden party delights

Participants relax at the Yellow House Garden Party.

Photo by Loretta Yerian.

By Loretta Yerian

  • Originally Published: September 19, 2017 8:46 a.m.

    Children host a lemonade stand at the Yellow House Garden Party.

    Participants enjoy the Yellow House Garden Party.

    The second annual Yellow House Garden Party and Home Tour Sept. 2 featured local arts and crafts booths, homemade wares, artisans, a lemonade stand and home

    John Moede sells his famous cinnamon rolls at the Yellow House Garden Party. Proceeds from the sales went to the Williams Volunteer Fire Department.

    made cinnamon rolls and coffee for sale. Tours of the historic home were also given.

