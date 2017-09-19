Yellow House garden party delights

Jump to content
Photo by Loretta Yerian.
Participants relax at the Yellow House Garden Party.
By Loretta Yerian
Photo by Loretta Yerian
Children host a lemonade stand at the Yellow House Garden Party.
Participants enjoy the Yellow House Garden Party.
The second annual Yellow House Garden Party and Home Tour Sept. 2 featured local arts and crafts booths, homemade wares, artisans, a lemonade stand and home
John Moede sells his famous cinnamon rolls at the Yellow House Garden Party. Proceeds from the sales went to the Williams Volunteer Fire Department.
made cinnamon rolls and coffee for sale. Tours of the historic home were also given.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Contents of this site are © Copyright 2017 Williams-Grand Canyon News and Western News&Info®, Inc. All rights reserved. | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.