Williams 911: week of September 20

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) -

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Route 66;

• Officers responded to shoplift at Safeway, suspect fled but was identified;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local restaurant;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Rodgers;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, civil matter;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Sherman;

• Officers responded to trespass on BNSF property on Cataract, subject warned;

• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended on Cataract Lake Road;

• Officers assisted CPS with removal of juveniles from Grant Avenue;

• Officers investigated non injury accident vehicle vs. deer on South Road;

• Officers responded to suicidal subject on Sixth Street;

• Officers assisted Flag Police Department with locating run-away juvenile on Slagel;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Seventh Street;

• Officers investigated non injury hit and run accident on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to suicidal subject on Homestead Avenue;

• Officers arrested a male for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers took in found property on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers responded to shoplift on Route 66 at local business;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers and Fire department responded to fire alarm at local hotel;

• Officers assisted DPS with elk vs. vehicle non injury accident on I-40;

• Officers responded to illegal burning on Hereford, found nothing illegal;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to unwanted guest on Grant Avenue;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Meade;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local restaurant, civil matter;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Kaibab Lake;

• Officers took report of possible child endangerment at local hotel;

• Officers took report of lost property on Route 66;

• Officers responded to trespass on Sheridan, subject removed;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Highland Meadows;

• Officers took theft of cell phone report at local business;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers responded to possible trespass on Country Club, handled on scene;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Fulton;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Grand Canyon Boulevard, handled on scene civil matter;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Lewis, intoxicated female put back in her residence;

• Officers towed a vehicle mandatory 30 day impounded due to no license;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers took report of theft on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to theft at local restaurant, male arrested for theft of services;

• Officers responded to male camping behind business on Grand Canyon Boulevard, subject removed;

• Officers responded to fight on Locust, male arrested for disorderly conduct;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;

• Offices assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers took report of burglary/theft on Rodeo Road, suspect identified;

• Officers responded to trespass on Route 66, subject removed;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Tenth Street;

• Officers took report of threats on Locust;

• Officers took report of possible child molest, occurred in Yavapai County turned over to sheriff’s office;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Homestead;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Edison Avenue;

• Officers conducted public assist on Frank Way;

• Officers responded to suicidal subject at cemetery, subject denied being suicidal;

• Officers took report of lost property;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Hancock, verbal only parties separated;

Officers issued eight citations and gave out 38 warnings. Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.