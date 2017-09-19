WHS class of of 1957 celebrates 60th

Fourteen members of the Williams High School Class of 1957 attended their 60th alumni reunion at Wild West Junction in Williams Sept. 8-9. More than 90 alumni, spouses and guests from classes 1952 to 1984 attended the no-host reception Sept. 8 and the banquet Sept. 9.

Louise Boyles, teacher at the high school from 1956 to 1959, attended as an honored guest and also hosted a picnic at her home in Sherwood Forest. Mary Munoz Perreault, of the class of 1952, received a special gift for being the graduate from the earliest class present, while Pimi Barrozo Bennett, a 1984 graduate, was honored for being the most recent graduate present.