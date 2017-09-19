Pumpkin Train returns to GC Railway

It’s that time of year again when pumpkin lattes, pumpkin spice, and pumpkin pie are showing up everywhere. In addition to all things edible, perhaps the favorite pumpkin activity of all is picking out the perfect gourd to turn into a jack-o-lantern.

On Oct. 7, Grand Canyon Railway Pumpkin Patch Train will begin transporting pumpkin lovers to the secret patch, where they can enjoy the unique 90-minute round-trip fall experience.

Tickets include the cost of the train ride, one pumpkin per child, and admission to the many Halloween-themed activities, including a kid-size maze and pumpkin arts and crafts. Fall favorites including hot cider, pumpkin pie and hot chocolate are available for purchase on the platform. There will also be a free walk-through Haunted Train Car, The Colorado Shiver.

The train departs the historic Grand Canyon Depot in Williams, Arizona at 11 a.m.., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. on eight select days in October (Oct. 7-8, 14-15, 21-22, 28-29). Tickets are $26 for adults and $21 for children.

Pumpkin Patch Train reservations may be made by visiting www.thetrain.com/special-events/the-pumpkin-patch or by calling 1-800-The-Train (1-800-843-8724). Tickets are also available for purchase at the Depot. Passengers on the Pumpkin Patch Train will have around 30 to 45 minutes to pick out the perfect pumpkin at the patch before the train returns to the Williams Depot.