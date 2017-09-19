Planes in the Pines Fly-in perseveres in spite of rainy weather

People enjoy food and raffle drawings at the Planes in the Pines Fly-in Sept. 9 at H.A. Clark field in Williams.

Photo by Wendy Howell.

By Wendy Howell

  • Originally Published: September 19, 2017 10:08 a.m.

    • Despite rainy conditions event-goers attended the second annual Planes in the Pines Fly-In at H.A. Clark Memorial airport in Williams Sept. 9. The event was open to the public and included free flights, drawings, vendors, children’s activities and more.

    Photo by Wendy Howell

    Participants brave the rainy conditions at the second annual Planes in the Pines Fly-in.

