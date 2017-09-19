Obituary: Reverend Clarence Shore

Reverend Clarence Herbert “Clay” Shore, 87, of Prescott Valley, died Tuesday, Sept., 5, 2017, from complications of old age while living at The Glassford Place.

Clay was born Sept. 25, 1929, in Parshall, Colo., to Charlie Harland and Nina Frances (Hospe) Shore.

He married Mary Louise Mashburn on Oct. 6, 1951. She preceded him in death Feb. 16, 2006.

He graduated from Kremmling Union High School in 1948 and Arizona Bible Institute in 1959, and served in the United States Air Force from 1948 to 1949. He worked as a rancher, brick layer, truck driver, and pastor —serving in many Arizona ministries including Truth for Youth, New Testament Baptist Church in Tucson, Victory Baptist Church in Casa Grande, and Bible Baptist Church in Kingman. In retirement, he lived on his family’s ranch in Gunnison, Colo., and attended First Baptist Church and Trinity Baptist Church in Gunnison. Lately, he was a member of First Baptist Church in Williams.

He greatly enjoyed mission trips and traveled to Mexico, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Venezuela and Israel. Many of his later years, he volunteered in construction for West Branch Camp in Flagstaff and Williams, and Treasure Mountain Bible Camp in Marble, Colo.

He is survived by his son Richard Shore of Santa Fe, NM; daughter Karen Brooks of Williams; daughter-in-law Cynthia Shore of Santa Fe, daughter-in-law Kate Ernst of Santa Fe; son-in-law Larry Brooks of Chandler, Okla.; grandchildren Abby and Aly Shore of Santa Fe, Katie (Jason) Trent of Prescott Valley, Kellie (Jacob) Langdon of Emlenton, Pa.; Cody (Stacy) Brooks of Prescott Valley, and Konnie Brooks of Flagstaff; step-grandchildren Craig Copelin of Santa Fe and Kerri Copelin of Lansdale, Pa.; seven great-grandchildren, sisters Nina Guthrie of Elizabeth, Colo., and Ruth Bishop of Kremmling, Colo.; and many deeply loved nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Alice Redden and his brother Carl Shore.

A private burial was held at Chloride Cemetery Sept. 8. A celebration service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 7, at First Baptist Church in Williams with Pastor Joe Oswald officiating.