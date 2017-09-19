Middle School Falcons shine at cross-country invitational

Brayden Larimore passes a runner on her way to a third place finish in the Williams cross-country invitational.

Photo by Wendy Howell.

By Wendy Howell

  • Originally Published: September 19, 2017 11:38 a.m.

    • The Williams Elementary-Middle School hosted a cross-country invitational Sept. 15. Several Williams runners placed in the 2.5 running event. Nickoli Cody placed fourth in the sixth grade boys race. Brayden Larimore placed third in the sixth grade girls division. Marcie Heap took second in the eighth grade girls race.

