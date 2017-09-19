Letter: Williams Hospital District Board feels underappreciated by local newspaper

While we appreciate the Sept. 13 article written about the building of a new health clinic here in Williams, we were disappointed at how it was over-shadowed by the county fair and were, in fact, embarrassed at how little attention was given to the individuals who volunteer their time and experience to administer and oversee the facility.

There were no names listed in the tiny picture on the front page or the one on page 7A, and it would be challenging for anyone viewing them to be able to identify those in the pictures.

Representing NAHC, the Foundation which so generously gave us the $6 million grant to build the new facility were Chris Bavasi, chairman of the Board, Richard Smith, president & CEO, Jennifer Motsenbocker, foundation administration, along with members of the Williams Hospital Board of Directors George Glen, chairman, Katie Glen, board member, Dr. Vasquez, vice chairman and board members Linda Russell and Sierra Miller.

Additionally, the estimate given to refurbish the existing building was not $49 million but rather $9 million, still considerably more than the cost of an entire new structure.

The health clinic is an important asset to Williams and the surrounding areas and we as the Board of Directors look forward to sharing in the process of building this new facility with the people it will serve, permanent residents, part-time residents and visitors from around the world.



George Glen, Chairman

Williams Hospital District Board