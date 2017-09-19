Cub scout pack 138 visits Williams Fire Department

Williams Volunteer Fire Department hosted Boy Scout Cub 138, led by Jason Ellico, at Fire Station 2 Sept. 13. Fire fighters showed the scouts the fire engines, the station and the personal protective equipment. They explained how to wear a fire suit and how the alarm works. They were told what to do in a live fire scenario and were allowed to test fire extinguishers on a live fire.
