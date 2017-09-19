Letter: Christmas tree, town to be well lit thanks to community and city support

Thursday night (Sept. 14), I volunteered on behalf of the Williams Christmas Tree Committee (as co-chair) to present to the mayor and city council a request to fund the Christmas Tree — on a three-year lease, lighting Monument Park, in honor of all Veterans, and decorating the three train cars in Glassburn Park to make sure, all the Polar Express visitors feel welcome the minute they entered our city.

To my surprise, in the spirit of this worthwhile project, our mayor negotiated with Al Richmond to pay for the portion that represented the expense of decorating the three train cars. That, to me, demonstrates what this community can do when we work together for a common cause.

Monument Park will be lit for Veterans Day and the train cars will be lit for the first day of Polar Express.

The Christmas tree will be dedicated the Saturday after Thanksgiving Day.

The vote to approve the proposal was unanimous. Thank you to the committee members and the community that attended this meeting to support this effort.