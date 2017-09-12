Six men arrested in Mesa on burglary, aggravated assault, armed robbery

MESA, Ariz. — On Aug. 30, six men were arrested by Mesa Police Department for burglary, among other charges. Two of the men were from Williams, Cody Tobler, 19 and Kenne Hoag, 19.

The other men are also allegedly from northern Arizona.

According to Mesa Police Department records, the men admitted to driving to the Valley with the intention of purchasing illegal drugs and committing vehicle burglaries in a Mesa neighborhood.

The men are also accused of stealing electronics, cigarettes, concert tickets, a birth certificate, car registration and a handgun.

Other defendants include Collin Taylor Alseth, 22, Stephen Paul Shuker, 20, Rahsaan Dmitry Bennett Drake, 22, and Kaleb Myles Alexander-Drake, 18.

The arrests were made following a call to 911 in which the reporting party said one of the males pulled out a handgun and pointed it at their head. The person was in fear for their life, returned to their home and called 911. While searching the area officers learned that a number of vehicle burglaries and two armed robberies had taken place. Officers located and detained six suspects at that time.



The five defendants, who were walking the neighborhood committing burglaries, were found to be in possession of large amounts of coins at the time of their arrests.

The sixth defendant, Hoag, stated he waited in his vehicle while the others were committing the burglaries.

According to police records, Tobler was found in possession of property stolen from a vehicle burglary at the time of his arrest.

Additionally, Hoag admitted he drove his co-defendants to the Mesa neighborhood knowing vehicle burglaries would be committed. .

Police reports state Shuker admitted he stole a handgun during one of the vehicle burglaries and pointed the stolen handgun at two different victims and told each to empty their pockets. The stolen 9mm handgun was found to be loaded and had a round in the chamber. The gun was stashed nearby Shuker when he was arrested.

All have been charged with burglary, along with various other charges including aggravated assault and armed robbery.