Photo highlights: runners enjoy Mountain Man Run

Mountain Man Race results
John Colter Special 10k Awards
Male
Benson Endicott, Williams, Arizon — 1st Place
Connor Waite, Flagstaff, Arizona — 2nd Place
Steve Rink, Cave Creek, Arizona — 3rd Place
Female
Jenna Griffiths, Bellemont, Arizona — 1st Place
Kristina Young, Bellemont, Arizona — 2nd Place
Karin Ross, Flagstaff, Arizona — 3rd Place
Mountain Man 5k Awards
Male
Josh Stvan, Williams, Arizona — 1st Place
Stephen Hampton, Williams, Arizona — 2nd Place
Tyler Hightower, Phoenix, Arizona — 3rd Place
Female
Betsy Mennell, Flagstaff, Arizona — 1st Place
Anne Evans, Williams, Arizona — 2nd Place
Maria Max, Cameron, Arizona — 3rd Place
