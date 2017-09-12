Photo highlights: runners enjoy Mountain Man Run

Runners cross the line at the Mountain Man Run in downtown Williams.

Photo/Marilyn Wallace

Runners cross the line at the Mountain Man Run in downtown Williams.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: September 12, 2017 4:10 p.m.

    • Mountain Man Race results

    photo

    Photos/Marilyn Wallace

    Winners of the seventh annual Mountain Man 10K and 5K run receive their medals Sept. 4 at the Babbitt-Polson Stage in Williams.

    John Colter Special 10k Awards

    Male

    photo

    Photos/Marilyn Wallace

    Williams Mountain Men talk to participants before the race.

    Benson Endicott, Williams, Arizon — 1st Place

    Connor Waite, Flagstaff, Arizona — 2nd Place

    Steve Rink, Cave Creek, Arizona — 3rd Place

    Female

    Jenna Griffiths, Bellemont, Arizona — 1st Place

    Kristina Young, Bellemont, Arizona — 2nd Place

    Karin Ross, Flagstaff, Arizona — 3rd Place

    Mountain Man 5k Awards

    Male

    Josh Stvan, Williams, Arizona — 1st Place

    Stephen Hampton, Williams, Arizona — 2nd Place

    Tyler Hightower, Phoenix, Arizona — 3rd Place

    Female

    Betsy Mennell, Flagstaff, Arizona — 1st Place

    Anne Evans, Williams, Arizona — 2nd Place

    Maria Max, Cameron, Arizona — 3rd Place

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.