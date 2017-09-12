Community calendar: week of September 13

Williams Yacht Club Regatta Sept. 16

The Williams Yacht Club Regatta takes place Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cataract Lake with a shootout, heat races, potluck/BBQ, 50/50 drawing and more. First race starts at 11 a.m. More information is available by emailing williamsyachtclub@gmail.com.

Fourth annual spaghetti dinner and pie and cake auction Sept. 24

The fourth annual Society of St. Vincent de Paul spaghetti dinner and pie and cake auction takes place Sept. 24 at 3 p.m., at St. Jospeh Catholic Church Hall, 900 W. Grant St.

Suggested donation is $5. Participants will enjoy a live auction of pies, cakes and breads and a silent auction. Proceeds help others in the community. Donations of baked goods or items for silent auction can be made by contacting Patty by Sept. 14 at (928) 814-6423.

Fall Clean and Beautiful Clean Up Day Sept. 16

The fall Clean and Beautiful Clean Up Day is Sept. 16. Participants can meet at the Visitors Center parking lot at 9 a.m. Bring gloves, hats, sunscreen and good ideas.

Trash bags and a free BBQ lunch is provided.

Clean Up Day is perfect for youth groups who need volunteer hours for their clubs, scholarships and projects.

Habitat home dedication Sept. 16

Please mark your calendars and plan to attend the Hernandez-Martinez family home dedication Sept.16 at 9 a.m., 901 Hereford Drive. Also, please note Cosette Riggs of the Holiness Congregational Church is hosting a Pantry Party for the family — bring non perishable food stuffs and household items to the dedication on Saturday. Thank you for your attendance and participation!

Blessing of animals at St. Johns Church Oct. 7

Blessing of the animals takes place in front of St. John's Church Oct. 7th from 10 a.m. to noon. St. Christopher medals will be given out to each animal that is blessed. All animals must be contained or on a secure leash. Please bring items to clean up after your pet if necessary. Photos of your pet can also be blessed.



St. John community meeting Sept. 13

A meeting for all congregations in Williams takes place Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. at St. John Episcopal-Lutheran Church's Walker Hall. The meeting is to organize the 2017 Blessing the Animals held Oct. 7 in honor of Saint Francis. More information is available from Tora Moody at 699-1086.

AZGFD Hunter Education Class Sept. 16, 17 and 23

The Arizona Game and Fish Department will present a hunter education class at the Rodeo Barn on Rodeo Road. Class will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 16, 1-5 p.m. Sept. 17 and 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 23. Field Day will take place Sept. 23 from 1-5 p.m. at the Williams shooting range. Registration is online at www.azgfd.gov. Class size is limited to 20. More information can be found by calling Scott Miller at (928) 853-9768 or John Miller at (928) 635-4330 or (928) 853-2318.

For those who complete an online version of the class, there will be a field day Sept. 27 from 1:05 p.m. at the Williams Shooting Range.

St. John's community meeting Sept. 13

A meeting for all congregations in Williams takes place Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church's Walker Hall. The meeting is to organize the 2017 Blessing the Animals held Oct. 7 in honor of Saint Francis. More information is available from Tora Moody at 699-1086.

Bingo in Williams Sept. 14 and 28

The Williams VFW Post is hosting Bingo Sept. 14 and 28 at St. Johns Episcopal Lutheran Church in Walker Hall 202 West Grant Street. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and games at 5:30 p.m. You must be 18 years of age to enter — food and drinks will be available to purchase. Please bring your friends and have a fun filled evening.

Williams Gardeners' Market on Saturdays in Williams

The Williams Gardeners' Market will take place Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 403 E. Fulton Ave. with local grown veggies and plants. Please bring bags and change.

More information is available from Kali Kaliche at (928) 635-2595.

Saturday services at First Baptist Church

First Baptist Church is now offering a Saturday service beginning Sep 16 at 5:30 p.m. Back to Church Sunday is Sept 17 at 10:45 a.m., followed by a picnic at Dream Acres. First Baptist Church is located at 629 W. Grant Avenue, across from Safeway. More information is available at (928) 635-4692.

Parks Farmers Market

Parks Farmers Market in Parks, across the grocery store, offers homegrown, homemade and home baked products for sale every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fresh vegetables, granola, pickles, salsa, dried herbs, local wildflower honey, bee pollen, baked breads and much more. More information is available from Lita at 606-6843.

Williams Route 66 Communications group meeting

The Williams Route 66 Communications Group meets the second Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at Wild West Junction in the breakfast room. Anyone interested in radio communications is invited to attend. This includes people who are amateur radio or GMRS licensees or anyone interested in the unlicensed radio services; CB, FRS and MURS. More information is available from Glen Davis at kg7ydj@arrl.net.

Historic photos of Williams businesses needed

The Williams Historic Photo Project is looking for old photos of local business buildings. They are interested in both exterior and interior views to add to their archives. Photos can either be donated, or scanned and returned. Anyone with photos to share can bring them to the Williams Public Library or call Andrea Dunn at (928) 635-2263.

Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Flagstaff needs volunteers

Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Flagstaff school based mentoring program at Williams needs volunteers and students in Williams.

Volunteers must be 16 years or older, be available to meet at WEMS two hours a week. Students must be enrolled in first through fifth grade and be able to meet two hours after school each week.

Both adults and students must have the desire to be a postive influence in the life of a child or be in need or desire a postive adult role model.

More information is available by calling (928) 774- 0649 or visiting www.flagstaffbigs.org.

W.A.A.G low cost spay and neuter

The W.A.A.G program provides transportation and pre/post surgery care for cats and dogs. More information is available from flyers located around town or by calling W.A.A.G at (928) 635-2595.

Summer Saturday Artwalks

Williams Second Saturday Artwalk season kicks off this month in downtown Williams. The ArtWalk will stretch from Union 76 Auto Care at the west end of town to the new SignCarver.com at the east end.

The last ArtWalk date is Oct. 14.

The Gallery in Williams throws a party, with free food, beverage and live music, and is a good starting point with maps to all ArtWalk locations available. More information is available from Williams Alliance for the Arts at (928) 351-7665.

Junior shooting program

John Ivens Post 42 is starting a Junior Shooting Sports Air Rifle program for ages 9 through 19. More information is available from Scott Miller at (928) 853-9768.

Salvation Army Assistance

The Salvation Army provides rent and utility assistance to residents of Williams, Valle, Ash Fork and Seligman. Those needing housing assistance or utilities help can call for an appointment with Patricia Helgeson at (928) 221-3577.

Kiwanis Club seeking vendors

The Kiwanis Club’s Gateway to the Grand Canyon Arts and Craft Fair is seeking vendors. This event is a major fundraising effort by the Kiwanis in order to sponsor activities for the youth of Williams. More information is available from Judith at (928) 635-9028 or Harry at (928) 635-1441.

CodeRED alerts

CodeRED is a free emergency notification service provided to all residents within Williams and Coconino County. Recipients are notified of emergencies and general notifications through phone calls, texts messages, emails and social media. More information and to enroll is available at www.williamsaz.gov under CodeRED.

SAVE-MTR teams up with Amazon Smile to help animals in need

Amazon Smile is a simple and automatic way for people to support their favorite charitable organization every time they shop, at no cost to the person. Amazon will donate a portion of the purchase price to SAVE-MTR if you go to Amazon Smile and follow directions on how to create the account. When asked to choose your charity type, type in SAVE-MTR and you will automatically be directed to the site.