Obituary: Pauline Aguilar

Pauline Aguilar, 74, passed away Saturday morning, September 5, 2017 at Flagstaff Medical Center in Flagstaff. Pauline was born in Williams, Arizona on June 5, 1943 to Samuel Otero and Benita Cortez Otero. She is a life-long resident of Williams.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Priscilla (Nov. 30, 2002) and great-granddaughter Elizabeth (July 29, 2016).

Survivors include her husband, Jose Aguilar, three sons – Richard Otero, Sonny Gaines and Johnny Gaines, step son Jose Aguilar, four daughters – Rose Aguilar, Abelina Hernandez, Maria Herrera and Yolanda Martinez, 25 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Services take place September 13, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Williams. Funeral viewing takes place at 9:30 a.m., Holy Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and Mass at 11 a.m. Interment is at Williams Cemetery. Norvell Owens Mortuary arranged the services.