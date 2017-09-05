Shout out to Old Trails and generous donations to food pantry

Congratulations and happy 60th anniversary to Old Trails Hardware,

Not only is Old Trails a great local business with a long history in our community, Kim and Dale, the owners of Old Trails, are well known for their generous contributions to our community.

This year, as a part of their 60th anniversary celebration, Old Trails collected donations from their patrons on behalf of Williams Food Pantry & More. We are delighted to report that their kindness resulted in about three shopping carts full of non-perishable food for the pantry to distribute.

Many thanks and best wishes to Old Trails, their staff and all of the patrons/customers that made such generous contributions. Here’s wishing you 60 more great, great years!

More info on the food pantry is available at (928) 255-9277.

Williams Food Pantry & More