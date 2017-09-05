Out of the past: Second Street and Route 66 era 1981

Second Street and Route 66 in 1981. The Big Indian Trading Post and Kentucky Fried Chicken were located in the building.

Photos/Williams Library Historical Photo Archive

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: September 5, 2017 12:59 p.m.

    • Second Street and Route 66 in 1981. The Big Indian Trading Post and Kentucky Fried Chicken were located in the building. Pine Country Restaurant, Copper Canyon Trading and Grand Canyon Native Jewelry are in the same locations today.

