Community calendar: week of September 6

St. John community meeting Sept. 13

A meeting for all congregations in Williams takes place Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. at St. John Episcopal-Lutheran Church's Walker Hall. The meeting is to organize the 2017 Blessing the Animals held Oct. 7 in honor of Saint Francis. More information is available from Tora Moody at 699-1086.

Blood Drive Sept. 6

A community blood drive hosted by the American Red Cross takes place Sept. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Grand Canyon Railway, 233 N. Grand Canyon Boulevard in the Grand Canyon Room. Donars recieve a free American Red Cross T-Shirt. More information and to schedule an appointment is available at redcrossblood.org sponsor code: grandcanyon or 773-2767.

Community dinner Sept. 24

The local conference of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul is hosting its 4th annual community dinner and fundraiser Sept. 24 at 3 p.m. at St. Joseph Church 300 West Grant Street. The spaghetti dinner will be followed by a pie/cake/bread live auction and a silent auction will be in process during the dinner. A donation of $5 for adults is suggested. All proceeds go to help those in need in our community.

Airport Fly-in and pancake breakfast Sept. 9

Performance Air Group is hosting a fly-in and pancake breakfast Sept. 9 at the H.A. Clark airport in Williams. The EAA Young Eagles will also give children free airplane rides during the event. More information can be found by calling Chad Thomas at (480) 296-3305.

Bingo in Williams Sept. 14 and 28

The Williams VFW Post is hosting Bingo Sept. 14 and 28 at St. Johns Episcopal Lutheran Church in Walker Hall 202 West Grant Street. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and games at 5:30 p.m. You must be 18 years of age to enter — food and drinks will be available to purchase. Please bring your friends and have a fun filled evening.

Williams Gardeners' Market on Saturdays in Williams

The Williams Gardeners' Market will take place Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 403 E. Fulton Ave. with local grown veggies and plants. Please bring bags and change.

More information is available from Kali Kaliche at (928) 635-2595.

Saturday services at First Baptist Church

First Baptist Church is now offering a Saturday service beginning Sep 16 at 5:30 p.m. Back to Church Sunday is Sept 17 at 10:45 a.m., followed by a picnic at Dream Acres. First Baptist Church is located at 629 W. Grant Avenue, across from Safeway. More information is available at (928) 635-4692.

Friends of the NRA Gun Safe Raffle

Grand Canyon Friends of the NRA will host a raffle for a Winchester 26 gun safe. Those interested can view the gun safe inside Canyon Vista Mall at 117 W. Route 66.

Tickets are $10 each or three for $20. Only 300 tickets will be sold. Raffle will be held once all tickets have been purchased. You win it, you move it. Tickets are available at Williams Wear or by contacting Patty Williams at (928) 853-4974.

Parks Farmers Market

Parks Farmers Market in Parks, across the grocery store, offers homegrown, homemade and home baked products for sale every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fresh vegetables, granola, pickles, salsa, dried herbs, local wildflower honey, bee pollen, baked breads and much more. More information is available from Lita at 606-6843.

Williams Route 66 Communications group meeting

The Williams Route 66 Communications Group meets the second Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at Wild West Junction in the breakfast room. Anyone interested in radio communications is invited to attend. This includes people who are amateur radio or GMRS licensees or anyone interested in the unlicensed radio services; CB, FRS and MURS. More information is available from Glen Davis at kg7ydj@arrl.net.

AZGFD Hunter Education Class Sept. 16, 17 and 23

The Arizona Game and Fish Department will present a hunter education class at the Rodeo Barn on Rodeo Road. Class will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 16, 1-5 p.m. Sept. 17 and 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 23. Field Day will take place Sept. 23 from 1-5 p.m. at the Williams shooting range. Registration is online at www.azgfd.gov. Class size is limited to 20. More information can be found by calling Scott Miller at (928) 853-9768 or John Miller at (928) 635-4330 or (928) 853-2318.

For those who complete an online version of the class, there will be a field day Sept. 27 from 105 p.m. at the Williams Shooting Range.

Williams Sportsman’s Club 2017 fall pistol raffle

The Williams Sportsman's Club 2017 fall pistol raffle will take place Sept. 4 at the Williams Shooting Range. Ticket donations are $5 each or five for $20. Tickets are available by calling (928) 848-8139.