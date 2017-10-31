Williams 911: week of November 1

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) -
• Officers responded to late reported assault and criminal damage on Sherman Avenue;
• Officers took in found property on Route 66;
• Officers assisted Life Line on Homestead Avenue;
• Officers responded to several dog calls in the city;
• Officers assisted Life Line on Ninth Street;
• Officers responded to hunters too close to homes on Cataract;
• Officers took a report of a private property hit and run accident at the city parking lot;
• Officers assisted Life Line on Sheridan Avenue;
• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Taber Avenue;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;
• Officers took a private property accident report at Love’s;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;
• Officers responded to a suspicious person on Seventh Street;
• Officers assisted with a funeral procession from the Catholic Church;
• Officers assisted at the high school playoff game;
• Officers assisted Life Line on Seventh Street;
• Officers responded to a domestic call on Cedar Avenue;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Railroad Avenue;
• Officers responded to the natural death of 96-year-old man at a local hotel;
• Officers took a report of a private property accident at a local hotel;
• Officers responded to a dog bite at the clinic, the incident occurred in Yavapai County;
• Officers responded to a flatbed trailer high centered at 2500 W. Rte. 66;
• Officers took a report of phone fraud on Highland Meadows;
• Officers took a report of littering on Railroad Avenue;
• Officers took in several credit cards left at local gas station over time; and
• Officers issued one citation and gave out 17 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
