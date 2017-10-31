WHS fall senior athletes recognized

Williams High School recognized the senior Viking volleyball players Oct. 19. Players include: Destinee Pennington, Veronica Hernandez, Anna Chaney, Tori Maebe, Paige Kmetz, Riley Heap and Sarah Smith.

Photo by Wendy Howell.

By Wendy Howell

  • Originally Published: October 31, 2017 7:51 a.m.

    • Williams High School recognized senior football, volleyball, band and cheerleaders in October.

