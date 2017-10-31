What’s on the Nov. 7 ballot: Williams school budget override

District voters asked whether to continue the budget override

Explanation: Since 1999, voters in Williams have supported a 10 percent override every five years to supplement the Maintenance and Operating budget that goes toward teacher salaries and student programs at Williams Unified School District.

What is an override?: An override allows school districts to boost their Maintenance and Operations and/or capital budgets through a voter approved property tax.

Why is an override needed?: Many voters agree that temporary, local property-tax-funded measures are needed to help offset longstanding cuts in state education funding.

How long does it last?: The override lasts seven years, but many school districts ask voters to approve a renewal in year four or five to maintain a consistent level of funding. If not renewed, the amount decreases by one-third in the sixth year and two-thirds in the seventh year.

Total school budget: $6,859,122

Amount of override: $407,096

How much it costs you: Since 1999, property owners have paid $4-7 per month for the override.

If I vote ‘yes’: Passing the override allows the school to continue to collect the tax that property owners approved and have paid since 1999.

If I vote ‘no’: Not passing the override removes the tax paid by property owners since 1999.

Amount change I will see on my tax bill if passed: $0

How it is determined: For an assessed valuation of a $225,000 residence in the Williams district, the cost to that homeowner for this override would be $6.95 per month.

If it doesn’t pass: School administrators said teaching and support staff would be cut and remaining teachers’ salaries will be reduced. If the override does not pass. Extracurricular activities would also be cut and fees to participate in after school activities would increase.

“If the override fails, it would have a huge impact on our school.”

~Rick Honsinger, WUSD Superintendent