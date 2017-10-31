Photo highlights: Bearizona wraps up Howly Growly Owly festival

Mallie the jaguar enjoys playing with a carved pumpkin.

Photo/Bearizona Wildlife Park

Mallie the jaguar enjoys playing with a carved pumpkin.

  • Originally Published: October 31, 2017 2:40 p.m.

    • photo

    Photo/Bearizona Wildlife Park

    Bearizona wolves sniff at a carved creation.

    Bearizona Wildlife Park in Williams celebrated its annual Howly Growly Owly Fall Festival through the month of October.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.